Teen girl vanishes after leaving Queens home

QUEENS, NY – She stepped out of her home Friday afternoon and never came back.

Fifteen-year-old Valentina Torres was last seen leaving her residence at 47-22 Smart Street in Queens at around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to the report, Torres is described as being approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Family members reported her missing after she did not return home later that evening. Law enforcement sources confirmed she has not been in contact with relatives or friends since she left.

An active search is underway, and investigators are reviewing local security camera footage in the area of Smart Street to trace her last known movements.

