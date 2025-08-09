Teen girl vanishes after leaving Queens home

A Queens teen disappeared after leaving home Friday and has not been seen since.

by Breaking Local News Report

QUEENS, NY – She stepped out of her home Friday afternoon and never came back.

Fifteen-year-old Valentina Torres was last seen leaving her residence at 47-22 Smart Street in Queens at around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to the report, Torres is described as being approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Family members reported her missing after she did not return home later that evening. Law enforcement sources confirmed she has not been in contact with relatives or friends since she left.

An active search is underway, and investigators are reviewing local security camera footage in the area of Smart Street to trace her last known movements.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Valentina Torres, 15, went missing Friday after leaving her Queens home.
  • Last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black sneakers.
  • Police are searching and reviewing surveillance footage for clues.
