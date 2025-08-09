Three found dead in Delaware home in apparent murder suicide

FREDERICA, DE – Late Wednesday night, a welfare check at a mobile home park ended with the discovery of three people dead in what investigators say was a murder-suicide.

At about 10:57 p.m., troopers arrived at Lorna Drive in the Highpoint Mobile Home Park and found an 81-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Nearby, a 53-year-old woman was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased, pending notification of family members. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward.

——

Key Points

Police found three people dead in a Frederica home in an apparent murder-suicide

Victims were an 81-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman

Investigation is ongoing, and names are being withheld pending family notification