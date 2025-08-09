Three found dead in Delaware home in apparent murder suicide

A quiet Delaware mobile home park became the scene of tragedy when three people were found dead in a late-night murder-suicide.

by Breaking Local News Report
Delaware State Police - File Photo.

FREDERICA, DE – Late Wednesday night, a welfare check at a mobile home park ended with the discovery of three people dead in what investigators say was a murder-suicide.

At about 10:57 p.m., troopers arrived at Lorna Drive in the Highpoint Mobile Home Park and found an 81-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Nearby, a 53-year-old woman was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased, pending notification of family members. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Key Points

  • Police found three people dead in a Frederica home in an apparent murder-suicide
  • Victims were an 81-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman
  • Investigation is ongoing, and names are being withheld pending family notification

