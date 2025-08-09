Willoughby player snags $100K jackpot

Willoughby player wins $100000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

by Local News Report
Pile of money
Pile of money.

WILLOUGHBY, OH – A Rolling Cash 5 ticket purchased in Willoughby matched all five numbers in the August 7 drawing to win the game’s $100,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Euclid Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-5-15-28-31, and the player selected their own combination.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. Rolling Cash 5 jackpots start at $100,000, with drawings held daily. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education statewide.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

  • $100,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot hit in August 7 drawing
  • Winning ticket purchased at Giant Eagle in Willoughby
  • Numbers were 2-5-15-28-31, winner has 180 days to claim prize
Related News:  Maryland Lottery player bags $50K win
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Six figure payout from Ohio Lottery scratch off

Centerville man wins $50K twice on same lottery...

Gas station ticket delivers $150K jackpot in Ohio

Lucky stop at Ohio grocery store brings $100,000...

Cincinnati player blasts off with $150K lottery win

Giant Eagle sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.