Willoughby player snags $100K jackpot

WILLOUGHBY, OH – A Rolling Cash 5 ticket purchased in Willoughby matched all five numbers in the August 7 drawing to win the game’s $100,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Euclid Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-5-15-28-31, and the player selected their own combination.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. Rolling Cash 5 jackpots start at $100,000, with drawings held daily. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education statewide.

