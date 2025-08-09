Willoughby player snags $100K jackpot

24
WILLOUGHBY, OH – A Rolling Cash 5 ticket purchased in Willoughby matched all five numbers in the August 7 drawing to win the game’s $100,000 jackpot.
Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Euclid Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-5-15-28-31, and the player selected their own combination.
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. Rolling Cash 5 jackpots start at $100,000, with drawings held daily. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education statewide.
――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points
- $100,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot hit in August 7 drawing
- Winning ticket purchased at Giant Eagle in Willoughby
- Numbers were 2-5-15-28-31, winner has 180 days to claim prize