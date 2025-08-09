Wilmington man wanted in burglary and multiple other cases

Police are seeking a Wilmington man tied to burglary, credit card crimes, and other offenses across Delaware.

by Breaking Local News Report

NEWARK, DE – Police are searching for 37-year-old Walter Lafferty of Wilmington, who is wanted in connection with a June burglary and several incidents involving the unlawful use of a payment card.

The Newark Police Department says it has obtained a warrant for Lafferty in the burglary case, while other Delaware law enforcement agencies have active warrants for him on charges of terroristic threatening and shoplifting. Authorities also confirmed he has outstanding capiases from the New Castle County Superior Court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Lafferty’s location to contact Newark Police.

——
Key Points

  • Walter Lafferty, 37, wanted for burglary and unlawful use of a payment card in Newark
  • Also faces warrants for terroristic threatening and shoplifting from other agencies
  • Has active capiases from New Castle County Superior Court
Related News:  Bar fight in Mount Joy ends with man aiming loaded gun

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Bar fight in Mount Joy ends with man...

Macy’s shoplifting turns into armed assault in Wheaton

Four suspects nabbed after smoke shop and pawn...

Alex Rodriguez busted for dealing drugs in New...

Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Ex-staffer busted for safe raid in DC break-in

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.