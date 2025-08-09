Wilmington man wanted in burglary and multiple other cases

NEWARK, DE – Police are searching for 37-year-old Walter Lafferty of Wilmington, who is wanted in connection with a June burglary and several incidents involving the unlawful use of a payment card.

The Newark Police Department says it has obtained a warrant for Lafferty in the burglary case, while other Delaware law enforcement agencies have active warrants for him on charges of terroristic threatening and shoplifting. Authorities also confirmed he has outstanding capiases from the New Castle County Superior Court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Lafferty’s location to contact Newark Police.

