Woman fatally shot by police in New Brunswick after knife incident in apartment building

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – It began Friday morning when officers responded to a call about a woman walking through the hallway of a Neilson Street apartment building carrying a knife. Police say they located the woman inside her apartment and spoke to her through a closed door before she emerged into the hallway still holding the weapon.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, officers first attempted to subdue her using pepper spray and a taser. When those measures failed, one officer fired his service weapon, striking the woman. She was given first aid and transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene. The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is leading the investigation, as required under New Jersey law for any death that occurs during an encounter with law enforcement. The case will be presented to a grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

