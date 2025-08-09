Woman fatally shot by police in New Brunswick after knife incident in apartment building

A New Brunswick woman was killed after police say less-lethal force failed to stop her from advancing with a knife.

by Breaking Local News Report
Crime scene investigation - File Photo.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – It began Friday morning when officers responded to a call about a woman walking through the hallway of a Neilson Street apartment building carrying a knife. Police say they located the woman inside her apartment and spoke to her through a closed door before she emerged into the hallway still holding the weapon.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, officers first attempted to subdue her using pepper spray and a taser. When those measures failed, one officer fired his service weapon, striking the woman. She was given first aid and transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Related News:  Dynamic Duo Maple & Waffle Seek Forever Home After a Lifetime of Friendship

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene. The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is leading the investigation, as required under New Jersey law for any death that occurs during an encounter with law enforcement. The case will be presented to a grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

——
Key Points

  • Woman shot and killed by police Friday in New Brunswick apartment hallway
  • Officers used pepper spray and taser before one fired his weapon
  • State Attorney General’s Office investigating and case will go to a grand jury

A New Brunswick woman was killed after police say less-lethal force failed to stop her from advancing with a knife.

Related News:  Point Pleasant home invasion ends with gunfire and arrest
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Surrendered dog hopes for forever home in Jackson

Shy kitten Cinnamon waits for a forever home...

Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Jealousy suspected in New Jersey double murder-suicide involving...

Mikie Sherrill Needs New Jersey Voters to Believe...

Beachwood driver gets five years for 86 mph...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.