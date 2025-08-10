A 23-year-old man was gunned down on a Brooklyn street early Sunday morning

Brooklyn, NY – In the quiet early hours of Sunday, a burst of gunfire shattered the stillness near 24 Pine Street, leaving a 23-year-old man mortally wounded. It happened at around 2:28 a.m. when a 911 call reported shots fired in the area within the 75th Precinct’s boundaries.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Emergency Medical Services rushed him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified. Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

