Akron police seek help identifying person of interest in July 7 shooting

Akron investigators continue their search for the unidentified person connected to the Mason CLC shooting.

by Breaking Local News Report

AKRON, OH – Investigators are still working to identify a person of interest linked to a shooting at Mason CLC on Monday, July 7.

Police released information urging the public to help find the individual connected to case number 25-77976. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Detective M. Orrand at 330-375-2490, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can also be texted by sending TIPSCO to 274637, or submitted through the Akron PD app and website.

Callers can remain anonymous, and authorities emphasize that all leads will be investigated.

Key Points

  • Akron police still seeking identity of person of interest in July 7 Mason CLC shooting
  • Multiple tip lines, text options, and an app are available for submitting information
  • Public can remain anonymous when providing tips

