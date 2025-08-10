Chick-fil-A rolls out fall menu with Cherry Berry & Sprite, Pretzel Cheddar Club, and new waffle chips

Atlanta, GA – Chick-fil-A is spicing up its fall menu starting August 18 with the launch of its first-ever seasonal soda, a new savory sandwich, and two waffle-style potato chip flavors that will join the permanent menu.

The returning Cherry Berry flavor — a mix of cherry, blueberry, and cranberry — will now be available in a fizzy new Cherry Berry & Sprite® option alongside Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy®.

Also debuting nationwide is the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, featuring a toasted pretzel bun, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce, with a choice of original, spicy, or grilled chicken filet. The item tested in Raleigh, NC, last spring and is now going national following strong customer demand.

For snack lovers, Chick-fil-A is introducing two waffle-style potato chip flavors: Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips seasoned with sea salt, and Chick-fil-A® Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips inspired by the chain’s signature smoky-tangy sauce. The chips will be available in restaurants, for catering, and in 7-ounce retail bags in select Atlantic and Southeast stores later this fall.

