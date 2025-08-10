Democrats in New Jersey continue to push failed policies that led to current energy bill crisis

Republican lawmakers accuse Democrats of locking in energy policies that have driven New Jersey’s electric bills to record highs.

by Breaking Local News Report
Electrical Lines

TRENTON, NJ — Republican lawmakers from New Jersey’s 24th Legislative District are criticizing Democratic leaders for moving to codify what they call failed energy policies as utility costs surge statewide.

Senator Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort issued statements after a POLITICO report revealed Democrats intend to pass bill S237 before Gov. Phil Murphy leaves office. The bill would make permanent policies Republicans say have weakened the state’s power grid and increased electric bills.

Space called the move “reckless” and said Democrats are doubling down on an agenda that has already failed. Fantasia said the policies are making it harder for residents and small businesses to stay afloat, with some seniors cutting back on essentials to pay utility bills. Inganamort added that Republicans have offered solutions to lower costs, but Democrats are pushing forward with measures that have contributed to higher prices.

Related News:  Big Business Took A Beating From Conservatives Over Woke Marketing In 2023, But Did It Change Anything?

The lawmakers also pointed to a leaked memo indicating Democrats plan to shift blame to PJM, Republicans, and others, while avoiding responsibility for the state’s rising energy costs.

Key Points

  • LD24 Republicans oppose bill S237, saying it locks in failed energy policies
  • Lawmakers blame Democrats for higher electric bills and a weaker power grid
  • GOP members say their cost-cutting proposals have been ignored
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Neptune’s record tax hike another example of Phil...

Toms River offering August camps for kids including...

Man arrested after gun found during basketball tournament...

New Jersey Democrats Block Bill to Halt Taxes...

Pumpkin spice season arrives early at Krispy Kreme...

Once popular New Jersey breakfast brand Denny’s selling...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.