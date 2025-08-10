Democrats in New Jersey continue to push failed policies that led to current energy bill crisis

TRENTON, NJ — Republican lawmakers from New Jersey’s 24th Legislative District are criticizing Democratic leaders for moving to codify what they call failed energy policies as utility costs surge statewide.

Senator Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, and Assemblyman Mike Inganamort issued statements after a POLITICO report revealed Democrats intend to pass bill S237 before Gov. Phil Murphy leaves office. The bill would make permanent policies Republicans say have weakened the state’s power grid and increased electric bills.

Space called the move “reckless” and said Democrats are doubling down on an agenda that has already failed. Fantasia said the policies are making it harder for residents and small businesses to stay afloat, with some seniors cutting back on essentials to pay utility bills. Inganamort added that Republicans have offered solutions to lower costs, but Democrats are pushing forward with measures that have contributed to higher prices.

The lawmakers also pointed to a leaked memo indicating Democrats plan to shift blame to PJM, Republicans, and others, while avoiding responsibility for the state’s rising energy costs.

