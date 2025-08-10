Five detained after carjacked vehicle found in Annapolis

Five suspects were rounded up in Annapolis after police tracked down a stolen Dodge Avenger tied to a Denton carjacking.

by Breaking Local News Report

ANNAPOLIS, MD – It started with a tip about a carjacked vehicle spotted on Jennifer Road, and within two hours, officers had five suspects in custody.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, around 1 p.m., Southern District police responded to the 100 block of Jennifer Road after learning a stolen 2014 Dodge Avenger was in the area. With help from a K-9 unit, officers found the car unoccupied, keys in the ignition, and a BB gun inside.

Security camera footage led investigators to identify a suspect. By 2:45 p.m., officers spotted several people matching the suspects’ descriptions in the same area and detained all five. One was confirmed as the person seen in the footage. The other identities were shared with Denton, Maryland, police, where the vehicle had been taken.

Three juveniles — two males, ages 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old female — were cited. Two adults, Davine Darrin Copper, 55, and Daniel James Dyott, 33, both of Denton, were arrested.

Key Points

  • Stolen 2014 Dodge Avenger located on Jennifer Road in Annapolis
  • Five suspects detained, including three juveniles and two adults
  • Vehicle linked to carjacking in Denton, Maryland
