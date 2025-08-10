Former SUNY emergency medicine chief gets prison for $1.44M theft

The former SUNY Downstate emergency medicine chief stole $1.44 million for personal luxuries and is now headed to prison.

by Breaking Local News Report
Close-up. Arrested man handcuffed hands at the back. Businessman in office in handcuffs holding a bribe. Arrested man in handcuffs.

BROOKLYN, NY — The former chairman of emergency medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for stealing nearly $1.5 million in institutional funds for personal use over several years.

Dr. Michael Lucchesi, 67, of Staten Island, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree grand larceny, admitting he charged personal expenses to a business credit card intended for official use by University Physicians of Brooklyn. From December 2016 through January 2023, prosecutors said Lucchesi’s spending included $348,000 in personal travel, $176,000 on pet care, $109,000 in gym memberships and training, $92,000 for premium event seating, $46,000 in tuition payments, and thousands more for catering, shopping, and luxury items.

Related News:  Governor Murphy Kills 2024 Back to School Supplies Tax Holiday

Lucchesi agreed to pay $720,000 in restitution, including $63,926 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and $656,074 to Downstate Hospital’s clinical practice. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez called the theft a “serious breach of trust” that diverted funds from patient care, while New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said the case should serve as a warning to public officials who misuse their positions.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said the institution has since implemented stronger oversight measures after the theft was uncovered by auditors.

Key Points

  • Dr. Michael Lucchesi sentenced to one to three years for stealing $1.44 million from SUNY Downstate
  • Spending included travel, pet care, gym memberships, event tickets, and tuition
  • Ordered to pay $720,000 in restitution to the state and hospital
Related News:  Jackson School Board Member Suggests Selling Jackson Liberty High School Because It's Worth A Lot of Money
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Neptune’s record tax hike another example of Phil...

Ocean County whistlblower, educator claims retaliation, coverup of...

Fire engulfs Atlantic City school, no injuries reported

Brick school board president who raised taxes and...

Bus driver charged after 4-year-old left alone for...

Hindu leader urges all NJ schools to close...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.