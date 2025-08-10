Former SUNY emergency medicine chief gets prison for $1.44M theft

BROOKLYN, NY — The former chairman of emergency medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for stealing nearly $1.5 million in institutional funds for personal use over several years.

Dr. Michael Lucchesi, 67, of Staten Island, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree grand larceny, admitting he charged personal expenses to a business credit card intended for official use by University Physicians of Brooklyn. From December 2016 through January 2023, prosecutors said Lucchesi’s spending included $348,000 in personal travel, $176,000 on pet care, $109,000 in gym memberships and training, $92,000 for premium event seating, $46,000 in tuition payments, and thousands more for catering, shopping, and luxury items.

Lucchesi agreed to pay $720,000 in restitution, including $63,926 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and $656,074 to Downstate Hospital’s clinical practice. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez called the theft a “serious breach of trust” that diverted funds from patient care, while New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said the case should serve as a warning to public officials who misuse their positions.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said the institution has since implemented stronger oversight measures after the theft was uncovered by auditors.

—

Key Points

Dr. Michael Lucchesi sentenced to one to three years for stealing $1.44 million from SUNY Downstate

Spending included travel, pet care, gym memberships, event tickets, and tuition

Ordered to pay $720,000 in restitution to the state and hospital