Former youth pastor extradited to Maryland on sex abuse charges

Baltimore County, MD – A former youth pastor has been arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses linked to abuse that investigators say took place between 2006 and 2010. Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old Thomas Pinkerton, who was employed at Central Christian Church in the 7400 block of Rossville Boulevard during that period.

Police believe the abuse happened both at the church and at Pinkerton’s Baltimore County home. Pinkerton, who now lives in Georgia, was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit suspect there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-7720.

