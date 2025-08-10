GeneDx stock tumbles after Medicaid fraud accusations

GeneDx faces scrutiny as investors weigh legal action over fraud allegations and a sharp market drop.

by Breaking Local News Report
FILE PHOTO: The Wall St entrance to the NYSE is seen in New York

NEW YORK, NY – A major investor rights law firm is looking into claims that GeneDx Holdings Corp. may have provided misleading business information to the public, potentially harming shareholders.

The Rosen Law Firm announced it is preparing a securities class action on behalf of GeneDx investors following allegations first raised in a February 5 report by Grizzly Research. The report claimed GeneDx’s growth was “largely an illusion,” allegedly driven by fraudulent schemes targeting Medicaid and Medicare systems to inflate revenue.

GeneDx shares fell 6.7% on the day the report was published. The Rosen Law Firm says investors who bought GeneDx securities may be entitled to compensation under a contingency fee arrangement, meaning no upfront legal costs.

Related News:  Brazil's Marfrig sells abattoirs to Minerva in $1.5 billion deal

The firm, which specializes in securities class actions, is urging affected investors to contact them for potential inclusion in the case.

Key Points

  • Rosen Law Firm investigating GeneDx over allegations of misleading business practices
  • February report accused company of using fraudulent schemes to inflate revenue
  • GeneDx stock dropped 6.7% following release of the report

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

New Jersey Democrats Block Bill to Halt Taxes...

Pumpkin spice season arrives early at Krispy Kreme...

Once popular New Jersey breakfast brand Denny’s selling...

Lockheed Martin investors urged to step forward in...

Akron police seek help identifying person of interest...

Police Seek Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting That...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.