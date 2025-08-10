GeneDx stock tumbles after Medicaid fraud accusations

NEW YORK, NY – A major investor rights law firm is looking into claims that GeneDx Holdings Corp. may have provided misleading business information to the public, potentially harming shareholders.

The Rosen Law Firm announced it is preparing a securities class action on behalf of GeneDx investors following allegations first raised in a February 5 report by Grizzly Research. The report claimed GeneDx’s growth was “largely an illusion,” allegedly driven by fraudulent schemes targeting Medicaid and Medicare systems to inflate revenue.

GeneDx shares fell 6.7% on the day the report was published. The Rosen Law Firm says investors who bought GeneDx securities may be entitled to compensation under a contingency fee arrangement, meaning no upfront legal costs.

The firm, which specializes in securities class actions, is urging affected investors to contact them for potential inclusion in the case.

—

Key Points

Rosen Law Firm investigating GeneDx over allegations of misleading business practices

February report accused company of using fraudulent schemes to inflate revenue

GeneDx stock dropped 6.7% following release of the report