Lockheed Martin investors urged to step forward in securities fraud case

BENSALEM, PA – Investors who suffered substantial losses in Lockheed Martin Corporation stock between January 23, 2024, and July 21, 2025, are being asked to consider leading a securities fraud class action lawsuit.

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announced the opportunity ahead of the September 26 lead plaintiff deadline. The complaint alleges that Lockheed Martin failed to maintain effective internal controls over its risk-adjusted contracts and profit reporting. It also claims the company lacked adequate procedures to review program requirements, technical complexities, schedules, and risks.

According to the filing, the defense contractor overstated its ability to deliver on contracts in terms of cost, quality, and schedule, which allegedly led to the likelihood of significant losses. The lawsuit contends that positive public statements about the company’s operations and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors with qualifying losses can contact the firm to discuss participation in the ongoing case.

Key Points

Lawsuit alleges Lockheed Martin misled investors about contract performance and risk controls

Claims cover period from January 23, 2024, to July 21, 2025

Lead plaintiff deadline set for September 26