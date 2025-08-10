Man arrested after gun found during basketball tournament at Harambee Park

Boston, MA – What began as a routine crowd monitoring detail at a basketball tournament in Harambee Park turned into a firearm arrest Saturday evening after officers spotted suspicious behavior. Around 6:15 p.m., a sergeant patrolling the event saw two men approaching before one alerted the other to his presence. One man grabbed at his waistband, prompting both to quickly walk toward Talbot Avenue and evade officers.

Police say the same two men were later spotted during an altercation between basketball courts, again reaching for their waistbands before fleeing. A third encounter occurred as the men attempted to leave the tournament area, where officers surrounded them and conducted a pat frisk.

A search of a backpack revealed a Beretta Pachmayr handgun with one round in the chamber, eight rounds in a magazine, and an obliterated serial number. Zayondre Downing, 24, of Dorchester, was taken into custody on multiple firearm-related charges.

——

Key Points

24-year-old Zayondre Downing arrested after gun found at Harambee Park

Officers spotted suspects three times during basketball tournament

Firearm had obliterated serial number and was loaded with nine total rounds