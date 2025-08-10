Manhattan teen arrested for slashing woman aboard Wall Street subway train

Manhattan, NY – An 18-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with a violent late-night subway attack that left a woman slashed and robbed on a northbound “3” train at the Wall Street station.

Police said Brandon Balfour, of West 38th Street, was taken into custody Saturday at 5:25 p.m. in Lower Manhattan following an ongoing investigation. He faces charges including attempted murder, two counts of robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

The attack happened Wednesday around 11:10 p.m., when a 29-year-old woman was approached by a man with a knife. The assailant slashed her multiple times on her left arm, left elbow, both hands, and back before taking her cellphone and fleeing.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. Investigators have linked Balfour to the incident, ending the public search for the suspect in the case.

