Mario Lopez to host new ‘Toddler of the Year’ competition benefiting Toys for Tots

Colossal’s latest competition brings the spotlight — and a good cause — to toddlers nationwide.

by Breaking Local News Report

Phoenix, AZ – Colossal, the fundraising group behind the successful Baby of the Year contest, is launching a new national campaign for 2- to 3-year-olds called Toddler of the Year, with TV personality Mario Lopez set to host. The competition opens the spotlight to kids who have aged out of the baby category while raising money for Toys for Tots.

Inspired by the enthusiasm surrounding Baby of the Year, which raised $24 million for Baby2Baby in 2024, Colossal created this new event to give toddlers a chance to shine and to extend its fundraising reach. Over the past four years, Colossal campaigns have generated more than $187 million for charitable causes.

Toys for Tots, run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, has been delivering holiday gifts to children in need for more than 77 years. Hasbro will serve as a partner for the campaign.

The winner of Toddler of the Year will lead the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade, receive national media attention, and earn the official title, backed by an online community that supported their journey.

Key Points

  • Toddler of the Year will feature 2- to 3-year-old contestants nationwide, hosted by Mario Lopez
  • Campaign will raise funds for Toys for Tots with Hasbro as a partner
  • Winner will lead the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade and gain national recognition
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

