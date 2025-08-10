Mattamy Homes opens Stonesummit at Reedy Creek townhome community in Northeast Charlotte

Mattamy’s new Charlotte community blends park-side living with urban convenience in a rapidly growing area.

by Breaking Local News Report
The new Mattamy Homes community Stonesummit at Ready Creek in Northeast Charlotte offers a prime opportunity to purchase well-crafted townhomes near Reedy Creek Nature Center and minutes from the city’s top destinations. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Charlotte, NC – Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest family-owned homebuilder, has officially opened Stonesummit at Reedy Creek, a new townhome community in Northeast Charlotte offering buyers a chance to own modern, well-crafted homes near one of the city’s most scenic outdoor destinations.

A ribbon-cutting event welcomed local Realtors for tours of the Aurora and Vienna model homes, along with a barbecue lunch, gift bags, and prize drawings. Financing incentives were shared by Mattamy Homes Funding, and New Home Counselor Joey Bennett provided details about the community.

Mattamy Homes North Americas largest family owned homebuilder known for creating superior lifestyle communities recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of a highly anticipated new community of townhomes in Northeast Charlotte CNW GroupMattamy Homes Limited

The two-story townhomes feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, deluxe owner’s suites, and open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,787 to 1,824 square feet. Prices start in the mid-$300s, offering what the builder calls a high-value opportunity in one of Charlotte’s fastest-growing corridors.

Located minutes from Interstate 485 and adjacent to the 125-acre Reedy Creek Park and its 700-acre preserve, the community offers quick access to Uptown Charlotte, the PNC Music Pavilion, University City, and the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus.

Reedy Creek Park amenities include sports fields, fishing, picnic areas, a disc golf course, and a dog park, adding to the appeal for residents seeking a balance of outdoor recreation and proximity to the city’s cultural and entertainment venues.

Key Points

  • Mattamy Homes launches Stonesummit at Reedy Creek townhome community in Northeast Charlotte
  • Homes feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and open-concept layouts starting in the mid-$300s
  • Location offers easy access to parks, major highways, and Uptown Charlotte attractions
