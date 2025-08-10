Missing woman last seen in Baltimore wearing flamingo shirt

BALTIMORE, MD – She was last spotted wearing a black t-shirt with a flamingo on the front and green pants, and now police are asking for help to find her.

Michelle Murphy, 50, was reported missing after she was last seen in Baltimore. She is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit is urging anyone who may have information about her location to call 443-984-7385 or dial 911 immediately.

The search continues for Michelle Murphy as police appeal for public assistance.