Multiple swimmers and sinking boat prompt back-to-back-to-back rescues at the Jersey Shore

Seaside Park, NJ – Emergency crews spent a busy Saturday responding to a series of water rescues along the Jersey Shore, including multiple swimmers in distress and a boat taking on water near Barnegat Inlet.

The first calls came from Seaside Park beaches, where swimmers were reported struggling at 9th Avenue, 24th Avenue, and later Lafayette Avenue. EMS was dispatched to assist at both 21st Avenue and 9th Avenue for multiple victims.

While those rescues were underway, another emergency was reported at the Barnegat Inlet. A vessel carrying three people was taking on water, prompting a water rescue assignment involving Seaside Heights and Seaside Park fire departments, along with Barnegat Light firefighters.

All incidents were handled by coordinated marine and shore-based rescue teams. No immediate word was given on injuries or the conditions of those rescued.

Key Points

Multiple swimmers in distress were reported at several Seaside Park beaches Saturday

EMS responded to assist with multiple victims from the rescues

A separate rescue was launched for a vessel with three people taking on water at Barnegat Inlet