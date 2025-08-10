Neptune’s record tax hike another example of Phil Murphy’s school funding failure

Neptune residents face historic tax hikes after state education aid cuts, with O’Scanlon blaming Trenton’s budget decisions.

by Breaking Local News Report

NEPTUNE, NJ — Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon is calling Neptune’s largest-ever property tax increase the direct result of Democratic leadership in Trenton slashing school aid and imposing funding caps.

O’Scanlon said the decision by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative Democrats to reduce state education funding left middle-class towns like Neptune to make up the shortfall, forcing both steep tax hikes and cuts to school programs. He argued that the state’s school funding formula is outdated and intentionally manipulated to disadvantage certain municipalities.

The senator has introduced legislation to fully restore aid to districts that lost funding between fiscal years 2018 and 2025, which would remove the 6% cap on increases for the next school year. He criticized Democrats for rejecting Republican proposals that he says could have prevented the tax hikes.

Related News:  Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to Teach Ivy League Students About Political Campaigns

“These are massive increases and damaging cuts to education that could have been avoided,” O’Scanlon said, adding that taxpayers and students are now bearing the consequences of failed leadership.

Key Points

  • Sen. Declan O’Scanlon blames Trenton Democrats for Neptune’s largest-ever property tax hike
  • School aid cuts and a 6% funding cap left towns to cover shortfalls
  • O’Scanlon proposed restoring aid to affected districts, removing the cap for FY 2026
