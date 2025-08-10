New Jersey Democrats Block Bill to Halt Taxes on Electricity and Natural Gas During Murphy Energy Crisis

TRENTON, NJ – Democrats in New Jersey, led by Mikie Sherrill and Governor Phil Murphy are now blaming Republicans for high energy prices, but it’s Trenton Democrats who don’t want to provide relief to the residents of the state, crushed by record breaking bill in June and July.

It was introduced when Assemblyman Alex Sauickie of District 12 put forward a bill to erase the sales and use tax on residential natural gas and electricity bills to provide relief for New Jerseyeans being hit with record high electric bills this summer.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 4788, aimed to lower monthly costs for households by requiring public utilities to automatically deduct the tax amount from customer bills.

“Trenton Democrats ignored Asm. @AlexSauickie and blocked this bill to exempt all residential natural gas & electric from sales tax— killing relief for families. Masters at finger-pointing, absolute failures at delivering,” New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia posted on X.

Under the measure, any purchase of natural gas or electricity for residential use would no longer be subject to New Jersey’s 6.625% sales and use tax. Utilities would be responsible for calculating and removing the tax from bills each month, providing immediate savings without the need for customer action.

The legislation also directs the Division of Taxation, in consultation with the Board of Public Utilities, to create the necessary regulations for implementing the exemption. The bill was sponsored by Sauickie and co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Aura Dunn Fantasia, Assemblyman Robert Auth, and Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz.

Despite being presented as a cost-of-living relief measure, the bill was blocked in committee by the Democratic majority, effectively halting its progress before a vote could reach the Assembly floor. Sauickie criticized the decision, saying it denied residents a straightforward way to reduce energy expenses.

The proposal remains dormant, leaving New Jersey households still paying sales tax on their natural gas and electricity services.

