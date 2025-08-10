New Klecknersville Substation powers 5,400 in Northampton County with smarter, more reliable grid

Reading, PA – More than 5,000 residents and businesses in Northampton County are now receiving electricity from the newly energized Klecknersville Substation, a FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (Met-Ed) project designed to strengthen reliability and support regional growth.

Serving customers in Moore, Lehigh, East Allen, and Upper Nazareth townships, as well as Bath and Chapman boroughs, the substation replaces long power feeds from Palmer Township’s Northwood Substation with shorter lines less prone to damage. The new 5–10-mile lines reduce exposure to trees and accidents while easing demand on the Northwood facility.

Equipped with smart grid technology, the substation can detect and isolate problems automatically, restore service remotely, and pinpoint outage locations to speed repairs. Wildlife guards have been installed to keep squirrels and other animals from disrupting service.

Met-Ed President John Hawkins said the project, five years in the making, will reduce the frequency and length of outages, especially during high-demand periods.

The Klecknersville Substation is part of FirstEnergy’s $28 billion Energize365 initiative to modernize the grid between 2025 and 2029.

Key Points

New Klecknersville Substation now powers 5,400 Northampton County customers

Shorter lines and smart grid technology aim to cut outages and speed restoration

Project is part of FirstEnergy’s $28 billion Energize365 grid modernization plan