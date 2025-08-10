Once popular New Jersey breakfast brand Denny’s selling off restaurants after bankruptcy

by Breaking Local News Report

Once a familiar stop for breakfast lovers in New Jersey and across the country, Denny’s is shedding locations as part of a bankruptcy-driven sell-off as the chain continues to dwindle. There are approximately six remaining Denny’s locations in New Jersey.

Eight Denny’s restaurants in St. Louis and Louisiana are now on the auction block following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of T&S Food Services II, LLC in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. National Franchise Sales (NFS) is managing the sale process, inviting competitive bids from qualified buyers.

While the current sale does not involve New Jersey locations, the move marks another sign of how the once iconic brand — long known for its all-day breakfast and late-night menu — has been shrinking nationwide. Alan Gallup, lead advisor for the NFS Asset Recovery Team, said the locations offer established operations under a name with strong brand recognition.

The bidding process is now open, with NFS providing resources and information for serious buyers interested in acquiring the restaurants.

