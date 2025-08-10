Pennsylvania ends 130-year ban on Sunday hunting

Pennsylvania hunters will soon be able to take aim on Sundays after more than a century of restrictions.

by Breaking Local News Report
White Tailed Deer

HARRISBURG, PA — For the first time in more than a century, hunters in Pennsylvania will be able to head into the field on Sundays following the passage of Act 36 of 2025.

The new law repeals the state’s long-standing prohibition on Sunday hunting and grants the Pennsylvania Game Commission authority to regulate hunting opportunities any day of the week. Officials say the change marks a major milestone in state conservation policy, though details on how it will affect specific seasons, such as rifle deer, spring gobbler, and waterfowl, are still being worked out.

To address questions and explain the legislative process, the commission released a new episode of its “Call of the Outdoors” podcast featuring Executive Director Steve Smith. The discussion covers how the repeal came together, the role of the Board of Commissioners, and upcoming opportunities for hunters.

Key Points

  • Pennsylvania repeals 130-year ban on Sunday hunting with Act 36 of 2025
  • Game Commission now has authority to set hunting opportunities any day
  • Officials discussing how change will impact individual hunting seasons
