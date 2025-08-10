Pickup truck plows onto youth football field in New Jersey, driver arrested

West Deptford, NJ – A youth football practice at the RiverWinds complex was disrupted Wednesday night when a pickup truck drove onto the field toward a crowd of children and parents, police said.

What happened in West Deptford yesterday?



This truck almost drove into a kids football game at riverwinds pic.twitter.com/YfqCsZDM4Z — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) August 10, 2025

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. as kids were practicing. Witnesses said the vehicle crossed the grass, headed toward the group, and struck a light pole. Coaches quickly moved players off the field to safety.

West Deptford police arrested the driver, who now faces multiple charges. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or the specific charges filed. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

Pickup truck drove onto RiverWinds football field during youth practice Wednesday night

Vehicle struck a light pole; no injuries reported

Driver arrested and faces multiple charges