Police release video of bicycle-riding suspect in Laurel murder case

Laurel, MD – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who rode a bicycle to and from the scene of a fatal shooting late last month. Police say the man is wanted in connection with the July 25 killing of 33-year-old William Denard Askew of Greenbelt.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 13200 block of Laurel Bowie Road in the unincorporated area of Laurel. Officers found Askew in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Investigators have not yet determined a motive. Anyone with tips can contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

Watch the video here.

