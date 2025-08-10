Police Seek Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting That Injured Teen

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot an 18-year-old man inside a Brooklyn subway station early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Ralph Avenue station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking the victim in the left thigh. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the injured teen to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities report that the suspect fled the station on foot to an unknown location. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app.