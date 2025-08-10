Police Seek Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting That Injured Teen

by Breaking Local News Report

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot an 18-year-old man inside a Brooklyn subway station early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Ralph Avenue station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking the victim in the left thigh. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the injured teen to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities report that the suspect fled the station on foot to an unknown location. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Related News:  New Jersey Perp Busted for Trying to Hook Up with ‘Teen’ in Sick Online Sting

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Lockheed Martin investors urged to step forward in...

GeneDx stock tumbles after Medicaid fraud accusations

Five detained after carjacked vehicle found in Annapolis

Poll shows tight NYC mayoral race with Cuomo...

Pickup truck plows onto youth football field in...

Manhattan teen arrested for slashing woman aboard Wall...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.