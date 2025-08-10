Poll shows tight NYC mayoral race with Cuomo outperforming Adams against Mamdani

A volatile NYC mayoral race is taking shape, with early polling showing different frontrunners depending on who’s in — and who’s out.

by Breaking Local News Report
New York and New Jersey officials hold watch party for FIFA W Cup announcements in New Jersey

New York, NY – A new HarrisX poll finds the 2025 New York City mayoral general election shaping up as a close contest, with Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani running neck-and-neck with former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a four-way race — while outperforming Mayor Eric Adams in head-to-head matchups.

In the survey of 585 registered NYC voters conducted July 7–8, Mamdani led with 26%, followed by Cuomo at 23% and Sliwa at 22%, all within the margin of error. Adams trailed with 13%, and 15% of voters remained undecided.

Without Adams in the race, Cuomo (31%) and Mamdani (29%) were statistically tied with Sliwa (28%). Without Cuomo, Mamdani widened his lead to 35%, 10 points ahead of Sliwa, with Adams at 19%.

In direct matchups, Mamdani beat Adams 43% to 36%, but trailed Cuomo 50% to 35%, giving Cuomo a decisive 15-point advantage in that scenario.

Pollster Dritan Nesho said the results reflect a volatile race, with Mamdani benefiting most if Cuomo does not run, while Cuomo’s high name recognition and moderate appeal make him a strong challenger in the general election.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa statistically tied in a four-way race; Adams trails
  • Cuomo beats Mamdani by 15 points head-to-head; Mamdani beats Adams by 7
  • Mamdani gains most if Cuomo does not run; Cuomo gains if Adams is not in the race
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

