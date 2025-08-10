Powerball ticket worth $50000 sold in Oxon Hill as jackpot climbs to $482 million

OXON HILL, MD – A Powerball player in Oxon Hill came just one number shy of winning the jackpot, walking away with a $50,000 third-tier prize from the Aug. 6 drawing.

The winning ticket, purchased at Eastover Liquors at 4909 Indian Head Highway, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 15, 27, 43, 45, and 53, with the Powerball number 9. This marks the 18th third-tier Powerball win in Maryland this year.

No one claimed the top prize in the drawing, pushing the annuity jackpot to an estimated $482 million with a $218.9 million cash option for Saturday’s Aug. 9 drawing. Four tickets in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio matched the first five numbers for $1 million second-tier prizes.

Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Prizes over $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail.

