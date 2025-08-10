Rescuers race to save stroke patient stranded on boat in Oneida Lake

Quick teamwork on the water brought a stroke patient safely from a stranded boat to lifesaving care.

by Breaking Local News Report

Sylvan Beach, NY – Emergency crews from multiple agencies joined forces this afternoon to rescue a stroke patient stranded on a vessel about 75 yards offshore in Oneida Lake.

The call for help prompted a swift response from the New York State Police, Sylvan Beach Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vineall Ambulance. Troopers used a UTV to drive into shallow water and meet rescuers at the vessel.

The patient was carefully transferred from the boat to the UTV, then brought to shore where fire and EMS personnel continued treatment before the patient was transported by Vineall Ambulance.

Authorities credited the quick coordination between law enforcement, fire, EMS, and marine patrols for the successful rescue effort.

Key Points

  • Stroke patient stranded on a vessel in Oneida Lake rescued by multiple agencies
  • NYSP used a UTV to reach the boat in shallow water and bring the patient ashore
  • Patient was transported by ambulance after initial treatment on shore
