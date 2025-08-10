Ruppert Properties sells Frederick industrial site to X-energy for advanced reactor facility

Frederick, MD – Ruppert Properties has sold a 90,000-square-foot industrial building at 7201 McKinney Circle in Frederick to X-energy Reactor Company, LLC, which plans to convert the property into a state-of-the-art non-nuclear test and training facility for its Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor program.

The 7-acre site, located along Route 85 with immediate access to I-270 and I-70, was formerly home to Aspen Publishers. Ruppert Properties acquired it in October 2023 and quickly repositioned it to meet shifting tenant demand in the region’s tech and energy sectors.

X-energy, a Maryland-founded developer of advanced nuclear reactors and fuel technology, will use the facility to validate key reactor components under real-world conditions and to train operators and maintenance technicians using a full-scale control room simulator.

“This transaction reflects our ability to meet the real estate needs of companies participating in the exciting growth happening in Frederick,” said Julie Ruppert, President of Ruppert Properties. Steve Miller, X-energy’s Executive Vice President, called the project a “critical step” toward bringing next-generation nuclear technology to market.

The deal was brokered by JLL’s Metro DC Industrial Team for Ruppert Properties and Avison Young for X-energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

A former publishing warehouse in Frederick will soon house cutting-edge nuclear training and testing for one of America’s most advanced energy developers.