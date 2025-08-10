Salem EMT arrested in global child exploitation operation

Boston, MA – A 34-year-old Salem emergency medical technician has been arrested following a federal investigation that uncovered his alleged involvement in multiple online groups dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations New England announced that Connor McAuliffe was taken into custody on August 6. Investigators allege McAuliffe was an active member of a large-scale encrypted messaging group with more than 1,000 members worldwide, all dedicated to trading illegal material. He was also allegedly involved in at least 14 other similar groups on the same platform.

Officials noted that McAuliffe’s work as an EMT placed him in a position of public trust and in contact with vulnerable populations, including children. He is charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Federal authorities emphasized their commitment to protecting minors and prosecuting individuals engaged in such offenses.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

Salem EMT Connor McAuliffe, 34, arrested August 6 for allegedly possessing and trading child sexual abuse material

Investigators say he was active in at least 15 large-scale encrypted chat groups sharing illegal content

His role as an EMT placed him in contact with vulnerable populations, officials said

A Massachusetts EMT is accused of exploiting encrypted networks to trade child sexual abuse material while serving in a position of public trust.