Teen reported missing after leaving Crownsville neighborhood Saturday afternoon

Police are searching for 17-year-old Ryleigh Potter, last seen leaving a Crownsville neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

by Breaking Local News Report

Crownsville, MD – A search is underway for 17-year-old Ryleigh Potter, who was last seen Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. leaving the area of Martins Grant Court and St. Stephens Church Road in Crownsville.

Police say Ryleigh is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has long black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of an eye on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black undergarment top, black sweatpants, a black knit hat, and dark grey slides.

Anne Arundel County Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Western District at 410-222-8610 or call or text 911.

