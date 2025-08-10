The Ranch gets green light for $1B mixed-use development in Gilbert

Gilbert, AZ – A landmark $1 billion mixed-use project in Gilbert has cleared its final hurdle after the town’s Planning Commission granted full entitlement approval on August 6, paving the way for construction to begin later this year.

Known as The Ranch, the 295-acre development along Power Road between Warner and Elliot Roads will blend industrial, residential, and commercial spaces with 18 acres of landscaped green space. Development partners IndiCap, Colmena Group, and Langley Properties say the project will be Gilbert’s largest mixed-use development and a major economic driver for the region.

Phase 1, scheduled to break ground in the fourth quarter, will center on Harvest Village — a neighborhood lifestyle retail hub with seven buildings totaling about 51,000 square feet. Plans include an open-air plaza, decorative landscaping, and retail and dining options within walking distance of surrounding homes.

The first phase will also launch Corner Springs, a site with 78,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space, connected by a lighted pedestrian walkway to nearby neighborhoods, plus four drive-thru pad sites.

In addition, 18 acres of open space with walking paths, shaded seating, and social areas will be developed alongside major road improvements at Elliot and Power Roads to handle increased traffic.

Upon completion, The Ranch will serve as a multi-phase destination blending commerce, living, and recreation in one of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

Gilbert’s Planning Commission approved The Ranch, a $1 billion mixed-use development spanning 295 acres

Phase 1 includes Harvest Village retail center, Corner Springs commercial space, and 18 acres of green space

Road upgrades and infrastructure improvements will support future growth and traffic needs