The Ranch gets green light for $1B mixed-use development in Gilbert

Gilbert’s $1 billion Ranch project is set to transform open land into a vibrant hub of shops, homes, offices, and parks.

by Breaking Local News Report
Rendering of The Ranch mixed-use development in Gilbert, AZ.

Gilbert, AZ – A landmark $1 billion mixed-use project in Gilbert has cleared its final hurdle after the town’s Planning Commission granted full entitlement approval on August 6, paving the way for construction to begin later this year.

Known as The Ranch, the 295-acre development along Power Road between Warner and Elliot Roads will blend industrial, residential, and commercial spaces with 18 acres of landscaped green space. Development partners IndiCap, Colmena Group, and Langley Properties say the project will be Gilbert’s largest mixed-use development and a major economic driver for the region.

Phase 1, scheduled to break ground in the fourth quarter, will center on Harvest Village — a neighborhood lifestyle retail hub with seven buildings totaling about 51,000 square feet. Plans include an open-air plaza, decorative landscaping, and retail and dining options within walking distance of surrounding homes.

Related News:  Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds

The first phase will also launch Corner Springs, a site with 78,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space, connected by a lighted pedestrian walkway to nearby neighborhoods, plus four drive-thru pad sites.

In addition, 18 acres of open space with walking paths, shaded seating, and social areas will be developed alongside major road improvements at Elliot and Power Roads to handle increased traffic.

Upon completion, The Ranch will serve as a multi-phase destination blending commerce, living, and recreation in one of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Gilbert’s Planning Commission approved The Ranch, a $1 billion mixed-use development spanning 295 acres
  • Phase 1 includes Harvest Village retail center, Corner Springs commercial space, and 18 acres of green space
  • Road upgrades and infrastructure improvements will support future growth and traffic needs
Related News:  The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Opens New Restaurant in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

These cocktail shaped pools are all the buzz...

Cove Capital acquires 83-unit build-to-rent community in San...

Mattamy Homes opens Stonesummit at Reedy Creek townhome...

Aimco to sell suburban Boston apartments for $740M,...

These are the five best pizzas at the...

Poll Shows New Jersey Isn’t Buying Murphy’s Blame...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.