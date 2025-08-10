Toms River offering August camps for kids including sports, STEM, and CSI

TOMS RIVER, NJ — With August in full swing, the Toms River Recreation Department is inviting families to sign up children for a variety of weekly camps and clinics designed to keep them active and engaged.

The lineup includes a CSI/Crime Scene Investigation class — with a session tailored for residents with special needs — along with multi-sport, STEM, surfboard, bodyboard, and stand-up paddleboard camps, plus individual activity sessions.

Registration is available through the Community Pass portal on the township’s Recreation Department webpage, where residents can create an account or log in to reserve spots in the programs.

