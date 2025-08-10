Toms River offering August camps for kids including sports, STEM, and CSI

by Breaking Local News Report

TOMS RIVER, NJ — With August in full swing, the Toms River Recreation Department is inviting families to sign up children for a variety of weekly camps and clinics designed to keep them active and engaged.

The lineup includes a CSI/Crime Scene Investigation class — with a session tailored for residents with special needs — along with multi-sport, STEM, surfboard, bodyboard, and stand-up paddleboard camps, plus individual activity sessions.

Registration is available through the Community Pass portal on the township’s Recreation Department webpage, where residents can create an account or log in to reserve spots in the programs.

Key Points

  • Toms River Recreation Department offering multiple August camps for kids
  • Activities include sports, STEM, CSI classes, and water sports
  • Registration is through Community Pass on the township’s recreation webpage

Toms River is rolling out camps from CSI to surfing to keep kids busy this August.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

