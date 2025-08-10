Woman killed in early morning stabbing on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre

A quiet Wilkes-Barre street turned into a crime scene after a deadly pre-dawn stabbing claimed a young woman’s life.

by Breaking Local News Report
Wilkes-Barre police cruiser-file photo
Wilkes-Barre police cruiser-file photo

Wilkes-Barre, PA – In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 30-year-old woman was fatally wounded in the neck during an incident on Hazle Street. Police were called to the 190 block just before 3:40 a.m., where they found the victim bleeding and in critical condition.

Officers provided immediate first aid before the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene, which was secured for processing by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit.

Authorities have identified a female suspect in connection with the attack. The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

Related News:  Cash 5 Jackpot winning ticket sold in Philadelphia

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • 30-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning on Hazle Street
  • A female suspect has been identified, but no further details have been released
  • Police and prosecutors are investigating, with forensic processing handled by state police
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Bar fight in Mount Joy ends with man...

Gun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh airport leads...

Lancaster County shop sells $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery...

Allentown officer charged after hitting surrendering suspect with...

Judge sends historic monument arson case to county...

Online lottery play turns into $100K payday for...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.