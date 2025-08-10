Woman killed in early morning stabbing on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre, PA – In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 30-year-old woman was fatally wounded in the neck during an incident on Hazle Street. Police were called to the 190 block just before 3:40 a.m., where they found the victim bleeding and in critical condition.

Officers provided immediate first aid before the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene, which was secured for processing by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit.

Authorities have identified a female suspect in connection with the attack. The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

Key Points

30-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning on Hazle Street

A female suspect has been identified, but no further details have been released

Police and prosecutors are investigating, with forensic processing handled by state police