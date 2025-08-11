Argument at gas pump ends with shots fired in Akron

Akron, OH – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of opening fire after an argument over a gas pump earlier this summer.

The incident happened July 11 at the Circle K on 1559 E. Market Street, where the suspect and victim got into a dispute while fueling their vehicles. As the victim drove away, the suspect allegedly fired a round at the vehicle. The bullet struck the victim’s car, ricocheted, and went through the windshield and out the rear passenger window of a truck traveling on East Market Street.

No injuries were reported. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a red Subaru Legacy sedan from around 2015.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Akron Police Detective D. Forney at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2TIP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO to 274637.

