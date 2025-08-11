Armed suspect caught on video in South Capitol Street holdup

WASHINGTON, DC – A midafternoon holdup on South Capitol Street has police searching for a suspect seen on surveillance footage fleeing the scene.

The robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, in the 700 block of South Capitol Street SE. According to police, the suspect approached the victim, pulled a firearm, and demanded valuables. The victim handed over their property, and the suspect took off on foot.

Images of the suspect were captured by security cameras, and police have released them in hopes the public can help identify him. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by phone or text.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points