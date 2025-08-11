Bridgeville man sought after chainsaw threat and assault on DelDOT worker

Bridgeville, DE – Delaware State Police are searching for a 30-year-old man accused of threatening a DelDOT employee with a running chainsaw and assaulting him during a roadside confrontation.

The incident happened around 9:33 a.m. on August 5 along Handy Road near Craft Road. Police say John Gleysteen of Bridgeville drove a tractor into a DelDOT tractor that was mowing grass, argued with the operator, and left the scene. He allegedly returned shortly after in a truck, pulled out a running chainsaw, and placed it near the tractor’s tire before climbing into the cab and assaulting the worker.

The victim was not injured, but property was damaged in the altercation. Gleysteen fled in a silver Ford F-250 with Delaware vanity plate SUPRTUF. He is described as 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Troopers have obtained an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

