Bridgeville man sought after chainsaw threat and assault on DelDOT worker

A Bridgeville roadside dispute turned dangerous when a man allegedly brought a running chainsaw into the mix.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bridgeville, DEDelaware State Police are searching for a 30-year-old man accused of threatening a DelDOT employee with a running chainsaw and assaulting him during a roadside confrontation.

The incident happened around 9:33 a.m. on August 5 along Handy Road near Craft Road. Police say John Gleysteen of Bridgeville drove a tractor into a DelDOT tractor that was mowing grass, argued with the operator, and left the scene. He allegedly returned shortly after in a truck, pulled out a running chainsaw, and placed it near the tractor’s tire before climbing into the cab and assaulting the worker.

The victim was not injured, but property was damaged in the altercation. Gleysteen fled in a silver Ford F-250 with Delaware vanity plate SUPRTUF. He is described as 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Related News:  26-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Bridgeville

Troopers have obtained an arrest warrant and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

  • John Gleysteen, 30, accused of ramming tractor, threatening DelDOT worker with chainsaw, and assault.
  • Incident occurred August 5 on Handy Road in Bridgeville.
  • Suspect fled in silver Ford F-250 with vanity plate SUPRTUF; arrest warrant issued.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Three found dead in Delaware home in apparent...

Four suspects nabbed after smoke shop and pawn...

Three busted after stolen ride barrels into house...

Quiet Delaware street turned into a crime scene...

Man fires shots at Newark hotel then runs...

6-year-old boy dies days after car slams into...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.