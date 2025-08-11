Brooklyn man shot dead on 57th Street Florida suspect charged with murder

by Breaking Local News Report
Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday night, a fatal shooting in Sunset Park left a 45-year-old man dead and a Florida man facing murder charges.

At around 9:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near 57th Street and 4th Avenue. Officers found Roberto Cuevas, 45, of Brooklyn, with a gunshot wound to the back. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators later arrested Tony Caba, 39, of Kissimmee, Florida, charging him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the shooting or any potential motive.

Key Points

  • Roberto Cuevas, 45, was shot in the back Saturday night in Sunset Park
  • He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn where he died
  • Tony Caba, 39, of Florida was arrested and charged with murder and weapon possession

A Brooklyn street turned deadly Saturday night when a man was shot in the back, leading to a murder charge against a Florida resident.

