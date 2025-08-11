Brooklyn man shot dead on Pine Street early Sunday no arrests made

Brooklyn, NY – In the early morning hours Sunday, gunfire erupted on Pine Street in East New York, leaving a 23-year-old man dead and police searching for the shooter.

At about 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired near 24 Pine Street in the 75th Precinct. When they arrived, they found Wilky Toribio Perez, 23, of Linden Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

EMS transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

