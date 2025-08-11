Brooklyn man shot dead on Pine Street early Sunday no arrests made

Brooklyn A quiet Brooklyn block turned deadly before dawn as a young man was fatally shot in the shoulder.

by Breaking Local News Report
NYPD crime scene investigative unit.
NYPD crime scene investigative unit.

Brooklyn, NY – In the early morning hours Sunday, gunfire erupted on Pine Street in East New York, leaving a 23-year-old man dead and police searching for the shooter.

At about 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired near 24 Pine Street in the 75th Precinct. When they arrived, they found Wilky Toribio Perez, 23, of Linden Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

EMS transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Related News:  Brooklyn Man Arrested, Charged with Attempted Burglary

―――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Wilky Toribio Perez, 23, was shot on Pine Street in East New York early Sunday
  • He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died from his injuries
  • No arrests have been made and the investigation continues
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

Brooklyn man shot dead on 57th Street Florida...

A 23-year-old man was gunned down on a...

Lockheed Martin investors urged to step forward in...

GeneDx stock tumbles after Medicaid fraud accusations

Police Seek Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting That...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.