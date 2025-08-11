Camera captures suspect in violent Newark street attack after late-night takeout

Food Run Turns to Fistfight in Newark Robbery Attempt

by Local News Report

NEWARK, NJ – A late-night food run turned violent when two men attacked and tried to rob a customer outside a Jersey Fried Chicken on Bloomfield Avenue.

Police say the assault happened around 12:20 a.m. on July 15 after the victim left the restaurant with his order. The suspects, already inside the eatery, allegedly followed him north on Summer Avenue before confronting him.

One man reportedly struck the victim in the head, demanding he hand over his belongings. When he refused, both suspects went through his pockets, punched him repeatedly in the face, and fled east on Fourth Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with facial injuries and a head laceration.

Investigators describe Suspect #1 as wearing red and black sneakers, red sweatpants, and a dark hooded sweatshirt. Suspect #2 wore black sneakers, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newark Police Division’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or submit a tip online. All tips remain confidential and may be eligible for a reward.

