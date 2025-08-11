Chainsaw threat leads to arrest after Bridgeville tractor clash

BRIDGEVILLE, DE – A 30-year-old man is behind bars after a violent confrontation involving a chainsaw and a Delaware Department of Transportation worker last week, according to Delaware State Police.

The incident happened around 9:33 a.m. on August 5 on Handy Road near Craft Road. Investigators said John Gleysteen drove a tractor into a DelDOT tractor that was mowing grass, sparking an argument with the employee. Gleysteen allegedly left, then returned with a running chainsaw, placing it near the tractor’s tire before forcing his way into the cab, assaulting the victim, and damaging property. The worker was not injured.

On August 10, Gleysteen was arrested and taken to Troop 5. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, harassment, offensive touching, and two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000. He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $67,300 cash bond.

