Community and police meet-and-greet planned at Lake Riviera Park in Brick Township

Brick Township invites the community to connect with officers at tomorrow’s park event.

by Breaking Local News Report
Brick Township Police Department - FIle Photo
BRICK, NJ – Tomorrow afternoon, neighbors will gather at Lake Riviera Park to connect with the officers who patrol their streets.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents can meet Brick Township Police Department members at 371 Lake Shore Drive, learn about recent crime statistics, and pick up practical safety tips. The event is open to all, with families encouraged to attend and enjoy the park setting while getting to know local law enforcement.

The gathering aims to foster community relationships and provide a direct opportunity for residents to address safety concerns.

——
Key Points

  • Brick Township police hosting community meet-and-greet at Lake Riviera Park
  • Event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at 371 Lake Shore Drive
  • Residents can learn crime stats, safety tips, and meet local officers
