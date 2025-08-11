DC man cuffed after wild Benning Road shootout with rival

Benning Road shooting suspect arrested after early morning altercation

by Local News Report
Quick Arrest Made in Northwest D.C. Robbery Attempt WASHINGTON, DC - Following a Northwest robbery attempt, D.C. Metro Police Department’s Third District detectives have swiftly apprehended a suspect. The incident occurred today around 2:53 PM, in the 1200 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Lenare Leath, Jr. of Northwest D.C., allegedly brandished a knife and pushed the victim to the ground in an attempt to steal their property. After a struggle, the suspect fled empty-handed but was quickly caught by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Leath has been charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery. Photo 107991078 | Arrest © Oleg Dudko | Dreamstime.com

WASHINGTON, DC – A verbal dispute on Benning Road turned violent early Wednesday when a man pulled a gun and shot another before fleeing, police said.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE. According to investigators, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect drew a handgun and fired, striking the victim. The injured man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Thursday, officers had arrested 31-year-old Brian Diggs of Southeast DC in connection with the shooting. Diggs is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition.

Related News:  Mercedes Driver Pointed Gun at Female Driver in Glen Burnie

Police say Diggs was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Shooting occurred during an argument on Benning Road NE early Wednesday
  • Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized
  • Suspect Brian Diggs arrested Thursday and charged with multiple gun offenses
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Neighborly trash dispute ends with elderly man beaten...

Argument at gas pump ends with shots fired...

Trump declares ‘Liberation Day’ for D.C., vows to...

Massive fight with bats and knives ends in...

Five detained after carjacked vehicle found in Annapolis

Police Seek Suspect in Brooklyn Subway Shooting That...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.