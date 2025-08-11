DC man cuffed after wild Benning Road shootout with rival

WASHINGTON, DC – A verbal dispute on Benning Road turned violent early Wednesday when a man pulled a gun and shot another before fleeing, police said.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE. According to investigators, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect drew a handgun and fired, striking the victim. The injured man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Thursday, officers had arrested 31-year-old Brian Diggs of Southeast DC in connection with the shooting. Diggs is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition.

Police say Diggs was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

