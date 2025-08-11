Delaware State Police honors Lt. Colonel Daniel Meadows as he retires after 30 years of service

DOVER, DE – The Delaware State Police has announced the retirement of Lt. Colonel Daniel Meadows, marking the end of a 30-year law enforcement career defined by leadership through critical incidents, modernization efforts, and expanding transparency. Meadows officially retired last Friday.

Meadows began his policing career in 1995 with the New Castle County Police Department before joining DSP in 1997 as part of the 67th Delaware State Police Academy Class. His early years included assignments to Troops 3, 6, and 2, with later roles in the Governor’s Task Force, Special Investigations Unit, and Intelligence Section. He also joined the DSP Pipes and Drums in 2001.

Promoted to lieutenant in 2010, Meadows led the Criminal Investigative Unit at Troop 2, later becoming director of the Delaware State Bureau of Identification. He subsequently oversaw DSP’s Intelligence and Homeland Security Section, directing units such as the Joint Terrorism Task Force, High Technology Crimes Unit, and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

By 2016, Meadows was promoted to major, managing the Special Operations portfolio, which included Aviation, Homicide, SCUBA, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and tactical units. He served as incident commander during events such as the James T. Vaughn prison barricade, the Delaware Veterans Cemetery armed standoff, and the standoff following the killing of Corporal Stephen J. Ballard.

In 2020, he became Deputy Superintendent as a lieutenant colonel, overseeing all operational divisions, internal affairs, and the rollout of DSP’s body-worn camera program. Meadows also represented DSP on numerous state and national boards and earned multiple awards, including two Lifesaving Awards and several Exceptional Performance Awards.

Meadows holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wilmington University and is a graduate of multiple prestigious law enforcement leadership programs, including the FBI National Academy and FBI National Executive Institute.

The Delaware State Police credited Meadows with strengthening operations, guiding responses to large-scale incidents, and enhancing the agency’s accountability measures.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points