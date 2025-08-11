Delaware State Police reveal identities in double killing

FREDERICA, DE – Delaware State Police have released the names of those involved in last week’s murder-suicide in Frederica. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Ethan Christensen and 81-year-old Linda Hyman. Investigators say the suspect, 53-year-old Staci Marie Christensen, also of Frederica, died by suicide during the incident.

The case remains under active investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859, send a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Support for victims and families affected by sudden death is available 24/7 through the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at [email protected].

