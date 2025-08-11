Explosion at Clairton Coke Works kills one and injures several

CLAIRTON, PA – An explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant has left one person dead, two unaccounted for, and several others injured, according to Allegheny County officials.

The blast occurred earlier today, prompting a large emergency response from Allegheny County Emergency Services and multiple local agencies. Several injured individuals have been treated, though their conditions remain unknown.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the incident remains active. Media outlets have been directed to stage at State Street and Maple Avenue. Updates are expected within the next two hours.

Related News:  NYPD Continues Investigating 35 Year Old Murder Cold Case
