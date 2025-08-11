Fatal Route 70 crash leaves one dead in Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TWP., NJ – A deadly Monday morning crash on Route 70 left one person dead and several others injured after a Dodge van struck a Ford Sprinter van attempting a left turn onto Hilltop Road.

Investigators say the Dodge van, carrying a driver and three passengers, crossed over the double yellow line to pass stopped traffic before colliding with the Ford van. The victim, seated in the cargo area of the Dodge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants of the Dodge were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with injuries, while the Ford driver was treated for minor injuries at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Manchester Township Police, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.